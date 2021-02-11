Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Hyprop

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

11 February 2021 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Hyprop as his stock pick of the day.

“My pick is a company called Hyprop. It’s one we’ve been waiting to get into for some time now and I guess the discount to NAV [net asset value] and they’ve got an exciting retail portfolio based in SA, which is close to about R24bn.”

Hyprop to sell Atterbury Value Mart for R1.12bn

The landlord, which has a portfolio valued at R8.4bn, is trying to raise cash as it faces an uncertain 2021 plagued by the pandemic
Companies
2 days ago

New hope for cinemas rides on blockbusters

Virus fatal to some consumer-dependent businesses
Business
4 days ago

Hyprop makes good on debt challenge

Blue-chip mall owner gets its loan-to-value below 40% after selling Ikeja City in Nigeria
Companies
2 months ago

Hang on to listed property if you have the patience

The locally listed property sector index is down by some 50%, but property cycles are often incredibly long and slow
Opinion
2 months ago

Listed property: oases in a dividend drought

The worst predictions have yet to bear fruit, so property sector payouts may resume sooner rather than later
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.