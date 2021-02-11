Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Hyprop
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
11 February 2021 - 09:12
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Hyprop as his stock pick of the day.
“My pick is a company called Hyprop. It’s one we’ve been waiting to get into for some time now and I guess the discount to NAV [net asset value] and they’ve got an exciting retail portfolio based in SA, which is close to about R24bn.”
