WATCH: Stock picks — Commodities and Long4Life
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talks to Business Day TV
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities is looking at commodity prices and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Long4Life.
Shapiro said: “I could buy anything today, I haven’t even thought about it because everything’s going up and it’s so difficult to try to identify any particular business. I must tell you that I have been impressed by where commodity prices are going. For the first time in a long time I'm not averse to things like Anglo American or BHP Billiton at these kind of levels.”
McCurrie said: “I was going to go for a big discount share, Naspers, but after talking about Long4Life, there’s another big discount share so why not and there’s a big discount to NAV[net asset value].”
