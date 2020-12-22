Markets

Asian stocks slip as new virus strain dampens recovery hopes

22 December 2020 - 07:34 Kane Wu and John McCrank
Foreign exchange traders monitor screens in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CARL COURT
Foreign exchange traders monitor screens in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CARL COURT

Hong Kong/New York — Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multiyear highs hit last week on renewed fears an infectious new strain of Covid-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 widened losses to be down 0.67%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85%.

MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.21%. China’s benchmark CSI300 Index and Hang Seng index both opened down 0.2%.

“An escalation of European Covid-19 restrictions in response to fears about a new variant, which is supposed to be faster spreading, should, and did, of course, elicit a negative reaction from prices via the near-term global growth impact,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

“Illiquid conditions will persist through year-end, but dips like this could present more of an opportunity to fade than anything else,” he said.

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a new strain of coronavirus, said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages days before Britain is set to leave the EU.

The discovery of the new strain, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, renewed fears about the virus, which has killed about 1.7-million people worldwide. As a result European shares fell on Monday in their worst session in almost two months.

Oil prices dropped on expectations of lower demand, with US crude recently down 0.33% at $47.81 a barrel, while Brent was 0.2% lower at $50.81.

US stocks pared much of their early losses during a volatile session on Monday on hopes a long-anticipated stimulus package agreed to by congressional leaders will help spur a stronger recovery.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.39% at 3,694.92.

Volatility in US equities jumped in thin holiday trading. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, notched its largest one-day gain since late October, even though it finished well off its session high.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,881.7 an ounce, with the safe-haven asset hitting a one-month high earlier in the session.

Reuters

Oil prices plummet as new virus strain cuts fuel demand

Brent crude was down 3.9% and US West Texas Intermediate 4%
Markets
20 hours ago

World markets volatile as new virus strain rattles investors

European shares fell 2% and Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ rose above 25% for the first time since December 11
Markets
20 hours ago

Pound slides and European stocks slump on virus developments

Another missed deadline in Brexit trade talks worries markets
Markets
21 hours ago

Gold rises on US stimulus deal

Gold's advance comes despite a stronger dollar, which firmed on tightening of lockdowns globally
Markets
1 day ago
Foreign exchange traders monitor screens in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CARL COURT
Foreign exchange traders monitor screens in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CARL COURT

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global markets slump on ...
Markets
2.
Wall Street’s speculative frenzy is even crazier ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices plummet as new virus strain cuts fuel ...
Markets
4.
Oil drops below $48 on alarm over virus mutation ...
Markets
5.
Pound slides and European stocks slump on virus ...
Markets

Related Articles

Wall Street’s speculative frenzy is even crazier than it seems

Markets

Oil drops below $48 on alarm over virus mutation and lockdown risks

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global markets slump on renewed virus concerns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.