JSE muted as investors mull US stimulus uncertainty and pandemic effects
First deliveries of vaccines are scheduled for Monday as legislators are about to unveil relief bill
14 December 2020 - 10:37
The JSE was little changed on Monday, with its global peers mixed as investors weigh prospects of a vaccine rollout and the latest US stimulus development bill against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The first deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are scheduled for Monday, while a bipartisan group of legislators will unveil a $908bn pandemic relief bill the same day, though there is no guarantee the Congress will pass it, a key negotiator said...
