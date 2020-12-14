Markets JSE muted as investors mull US stimulus uncertainty and pandemic effects First deliveries of vaccines are scheduled for Monday as legislators are about to unveil relief bill BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Monday, with its global peers mixed as investors weigh prospects of a vaccine rollout and the latest US stimulus development bill against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are scheduled for Monday, while a bipartisan group of legislators will unveil a $908bn pandemic relief bill the same day, though there is no guarantee the Congress will pass it, a key negotiator said...