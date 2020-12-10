Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand back above R15/$ as US stimulus talks stall Brexit negotiations are also adding uncertainty to skittish global markets BL PREMIUM

After firming earlier, the rand weakened through R15/$ again on Thursday as investors await direction from US stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations, neither of which are yet to see a breakthrough.

The rand broke a three-day winning streak, reaching an intraday worst of R15.0955/$. At 5.24pm, it had weakened 0.68% to R15.0533/$, 1.11% to R18.2599/€ and 0.16% to R20.0020/£. The euro was 0.43% firmer at $1.2132...