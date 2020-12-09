Market data — December 9 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The government must enact reforms to unleash capital investment in SA
Company ensnared in state capture to repay money it received for work at Transnet and SAA
Ace Magashule has previously and unilaterally declared the rally would be held in his home province of Limpopo
The unprofitable food delivery platform’s market cap surges to $55bn and a fully diluted value of $66bn
Transactions were essentially flat despite hopes of festive shopping boost in November, says BankservAfrica
Sasol is overall winner of CGISA Integrated Reporting Awards this year, writes Lynette Dicey
The changes lighten administrative burdens and revise the controversial ‘unbundling’ rules that forced investors to pay for investment research separately from trading fees
Tshwane and Dr Kenneth Kaunda teams are favourites to qualify for the semifinals in national netball championships
Pictures Worth a Thousand Words incorporates works by artists who have collaborated with the David Krut gallery this year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
