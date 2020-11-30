Market data — November 30 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Here's a version of the overused phrases, sales jargon and excuses in fund pitches in plain — and satirical — English
Full bench says they were of the view that the public protector had failed to establish any of the requirements for interim relief
Eric Motloung elected in third attempt after acrimonious earlier votes were abandoned
Long slog to get debt losses back on target, says CFO Arno Daehnke
Economists warn marginal increase is not a sign of sustained recovery
The executive director of Just Share has been at the forefront of pressuring companies over climate change
Research shows infections fell 30% during the unpopular second national Covid-19 lockdown
Captain Quinton de Kock says the team are bound to improve and results will start showing with more play
Ten years in the making, Rova Caviar is Africa’s first ever, sustainably produced caviar
