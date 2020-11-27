Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand at best levels since March Local stocks and the rand benefit as vaccine hopes propels world equities to their best month ever BL PREMIUM

The JSE and the rand continued to trade near their best levels since the first quarter on Friday as investors assessed a strong rally in asset prices in November on the back of US president-elect Joe Biden’s victory and announcements of potential Covid-19 vaccines, despite a continued rise in infections in SA and other parts of the world.

The all share was little changed at 57,822 points at the close, near its best levels since end-February when a steep market sell-off began as Covid-19 spread around the world. The index rose 2.5% last week...