JSE slips amid Covid-19 rising cases threat
Three top central bankers warned that market euphoria over a potential Covid-19 vaccine may be premature
13 November 2020 - 10:44
The JSE was weaker on Friday, along with its global peers as rising numbers in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world offset recent optimism around a vaccine.
The positive news for vaccines comes amid a worrying rise in Covid-19 across the US. The world’s largest economy has now confirmed more than 10.5-million cases. Some areas, including New York City and San Francisco, have announced new economic restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now