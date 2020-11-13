Markets JSE slips amid Covid-19 rising cases threat Three top central bankers warned that market euphoria over a potential Covid-19 vaccine may be premature BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Friday, along with its global peers as rising numbers in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world offset recent optimism around a vaccine.

The positive news for vaccines comes amid a worrying rise in Covid-19 across the US. The world’s largest economy has now confirmed more than 10.5-million cases. Some areas, including New York City and San Francisco, have announced new economic restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread.