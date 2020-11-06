JSE advances as focus remains on the US elections
Investors seem to be viewing Donald Trump's legal bids as ‘nothing more than a desperate attempt to delay the inevitable’, one analyst says
06 November 2020 - 10:37
The JSE was firmer on Friday, with its global market counterparts mixed, as focus remained on the US presidential race.
Democrat Joe Biden strengthened his hold on the race for the White House on Thursday, steadily chipping away at Donald Trump’s early lead in the crucial swing states of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Each state has been counting a surge of mail-in ballots, which lean towards Democratic votes, while Biden also expanded his lead in Nevada.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now