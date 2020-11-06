Markets JSE advances as focus remains on the US elections Investors seem to be viewing Donald Trump's legal bids as ‘nothing more than a desperate attempt to delay the inevitable’, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday, with its global market counterparts mixed, as focus remained on the US presidential race.

Democrat Joe Biden strengthened his hold on the race for the White House on Thursday, steadily chipping away at Donald Trump’s early lead in the crucial swing states of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Each state has been counting a surge of mail-in ballots, which lean towards Democratic votes, while Biden also expanded his lead in Nevada.