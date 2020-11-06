Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday as focus remains on the US

Spotlight remains on the US elections, where signs are growing that there may be policy gridlock in Washington

06 November 2020 - 07:00 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, with market focus still squarely on the US, where there is still no resolution to uncertainty over the race for the presidency.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has edged close to victory, while incumbent Donald Trump has called for recounts, and is pursuing legal action. The Republicans seem poised to retain the Senate, pointing to tough political battles in Washington over further regulation and Covid-19 stimulus.

Stock investors seem entirely comfortable with policy gridlock, while bonds have come under pressure, said Axi chief global strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.71% and the Hang Seng 0.16%, while Japan’s Nikkei had added 1%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had fallen 2.4%.

Gold was down 0.57% to $1,937.12/oz while platinum had gained 0.32% to $886.52/oz. Brent crude was down 1.77% to $40.02 a barrel.

The rand was 0.22% weaker at R15.71/$, but has tracked higher for the past five-consecutive sessions, including three days of gaining more than 1%.

“The rand continues to enjoy strength, driven by the US election and the potential Biden win,” said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

“The Federal Reserve is adding to the momentum, indicating that governments and central banks will have to do more to support the economy,” Botes said.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Friday, with focus instead on developments in the US.

Internationally, focus is on US nonfarm payrolls numbers for October later.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Small and mid-caps snap back

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the quiet revolution in small- and mid-cap stocks
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has its best day since June as Biden looks set to take US presidency

The rand retained most of Wednesday’s gains as emerging-market currencies ride a wave of optimism on an expected Democrat win
Markets
14 hours ago

Global markets lift as Joe Biden gets closer to the White House

Asian stocks rose 2% overnight to reach their highest in two-and-a-half years
Markets
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand caught up in market whirlwind
Markets
2.
Rand slips amid tightly contested US election
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has its best day since June as ...
Markets
4.
Global markets lift as Joe Biden gets closer to ...
Markets
5.
Bitcoin tests above $14,000 after US election and ...
Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Former chair Andile Ngcaba sues Didata for ‘racism’

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PALESA MORUDU: How did the noxious Donald Trump do so well?

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Will extended Ters deplete the UIF?

Opinion / Editorials

ISAAH MHLANGA: Capital market discipline will force SA to cut its lavish ...

Opinion / Columnists

Amplats again left with no working converters

Companies / Mining

Provinces rush to keep matrics safe from virus after government U-turn

National / Education

Biden inches nearer to victory as Trump rages about ‘fraud’

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.