Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Novo Nordisk

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton​ and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

21 October 2020 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton​ chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Novo Nordisk.

Reeders said: “My stock pick happens to be listed here and British American Tobacco is to me an obvious choice. In other words, a stable industry, I think it’s undervalued relative to its peers and I don’t think that dividend is in any danger.”

Verster said: “I’m picking a Danish pharmaceutical company called Novo Nordisk. They are the world leaders when it comes to insulin and they are making a lot of money through selling insulin and they’re also now involved in Covid research.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Drugs for obesity and diabetes show promise for Covid-19 use

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk says the virus attacks cells that produce insulin, so drugs that target these risk factors for Covid-19 should be a ...
World
1 month ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hawkeyed Terry Smith’s Fundsmith likely to survive coronavirus

Launched in 2019, the fund has an impressive record, with underlying companies too big to fail, writes Stephen Cranston
Opinion
5 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — cash and BAT

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
5 days ago

Treasury rejects pleas for freeze on cigarette excise duty increase

Instead, the Treasury proposes increasing the excise duty on tobacco from February 26 2020
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE gain for third day as ...
Markets
3.
European markets lift after early losses, after ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices fall for fourth day in a row
Markets
5.
Oil dips amid worry about supply glut
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.