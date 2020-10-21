WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Novo Nordisk

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton​ chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Novo Nordisk.

Reeders said: “My stock pick happens to be listed here and British American Tobacco is to me an obvious choice. In other words, a stable industry, I think it’s undervalued relative to its peers and I don’t think that dividend is in any danger.”

Verster said: “I’m picking a Danish pharmaceutical company called Novo Nordisk. They are the world leaders when it comes to insulin and they are making a lot of money through selling insulin and they’re also now involved in Covid research.”