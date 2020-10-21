Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Novo Nordisk
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
21 October 2020 - 09:46
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Novo Nordisk.
Reeders said: “My stock pick happens to be listed here and British American Tobacco is to me an obvious choice. In other words, a stable industry, I think it’s undervalued relative to its peers and I don’t think that dividend is in any danger.”
Verster said: “I’m picking a Danish pharmaceutical company called Novo Nordisk. They are the world leaders when it comes to insulin and they are making a lot of money through selling insulin and they’re also now involved in Covid research.”
Or listen to the full audio:
