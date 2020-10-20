MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE gain for third day as markets await update on US stimulus
The rand has gained 2% against the dollar since September 1
20 October 2020 - 18:41
The rand and the JSE recorded their third day of gains on Tuesday as optimism that the US will introduce more fiscal stimulus to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 lifted sentiment.
At 5.33pm, the rand had firmed 0.28% to R16.4686/$ and 0.10% to R21.3391/£, while it had weakened 0.23% to R19.4718/€. The euro had added 0.5% to $1.182.
