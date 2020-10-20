Markets JSE slips as investors worry about deadline for US stimulus talks US House speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a Tuesday deadline for a stimulus deal with the White House BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors await the outcome of US stimulus talks, and rising Covid-19 cases continue to weigh on sentiment.

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin “continued to narrow their differences” on a coronavirus relief package, a Pelosi aide said on Monday, as time draws short to reach agreement on a bill that could pass by election day.