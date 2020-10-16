JSE firms as investors digest Covid-19 threat in Europe
By midmorning, the JSE all share had gained 0.2% and the top 40 0.25%
16 October 2020 - 12:06
The JSE was firmer on Friday, with global markets mixed as investors digested the US political uncertainty and a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in Europe.
In Europe, countries are introducing restriction measures to curb the spread of the virus. In Paris, curfews are due to begin, with France joining Germany, Italy and Ireland in reporting record daily infections, while Spain added the most since April.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now