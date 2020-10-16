Markets JSE firms as investors digest Covid-19 threat in Europe By midmorning, the JSE all share had gained 0.2% and the top 40 0.25% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday, with global markets mixed as investors digested the US political uncertainty and a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in Europe.

In Europe, countries are introducing restriction measures to curb the spread of the virus. In Paris, curfews are due to begin, with France joining Germany, Italy and Ireland in reporting record daily infections, while Spain added the most since April.