WATCH: Stock picks — Nepi Rockcastle and Apple

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV

22 September 2020 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Nepi Rockcastle as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Apple.

Crail said: “Nepi Rockcastle is my pick. It’s a company in the property sector so if there’s any definition of an unloved sector this would beit. They are well capitalised so that’s a good thing.”

Kruger said: “I’m going for Apple, despite the fact that the share price has now come down significantly, it’s not something that you feel like you have to sell.”

