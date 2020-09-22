Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Nepi Rockcastle and Apple
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV
22 September 2020 - 08:52
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Nepi Rockcastle as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Apple.
Crail said: “Nepi Rockcastle is my pick. It’s a company in the property sector so if there’s any definition of an unloved sector this would beit. They are well capitalised so that’s a good thing.”
Kruger said: “I’m going for Apple, despite the fact that the share price has now come down significantly, it’s not something that you feel like you have to sell.”
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.