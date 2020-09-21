Rand slips as rising Covid-19 cases spark risk-off sentiment
A resurgence of the virus is posing enormous risk to the global economic recovery, one analyst says
21 September 2020 - 10:43
The rand was weaker on Monday morning after risk appetite waned, as investors worried about a rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe.
At 10.09am, the rand had weakened 0.99% to R16.4786/$, 0.86% to R19.4886/€ and 0.83% to R21.2201/£. The euro had weakened 0.10% to $1.1826. The rand is down 14.89% against the dollar so far in 2020.
