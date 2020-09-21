Markets Rand slips as rising Covid-19 cases spark risk-off sentiment A resurgence of the virus is posing enormous risk to the global economic recovery, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Monday morning after risk appetite waned, as investors worried about a rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe.

At 10.09am, the rand had weakened 0.99% to R16.4786/$, 0.86% to R19.4886/€ and 0.83% to R21.2201/£. The euro had weakened 0.10% to $1.1826. The rand is down 14.89% against the dollar so far in 2020.