WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 September 2020 - 09:20 Business Day TV
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with cash, I think markets are pretty high and we’re heading into a point at which we’re going to get more and more information that’s going to be pretty negative.”

