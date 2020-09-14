Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest winning streak since January amid vaccine optimism Focus will shift to central banks later this week, with the Fed, Bank of England and Bank of Japan expected to announce interest rate decisions BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its sixth day of gains on Monday, its longest winning streak since January, as global investors cheered developments in the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine, while focus will move to central banks later this week.

British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca said at the weekend that it had resumed its phase-three vaccine trial in the UK.