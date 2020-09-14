Rand improves on positive Covid-19 vaccine news
And Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says it is ‘likely’ the US will deploy a Covid-19 vaccine to the public before the end of 2020
14 September 2020 - 11:44
The rand was firmer on Monday morning, along with emerging-market currencies, as optimism about a Covid-19 vaccine boosted appetite for riskier assets.
The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have restarted a UK trial of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine after it was halted over concerns about a participant who fell ill. Trials of the Oxford vaccine were under way in the US, Brazil, SA and India before being paused for the safety review.
