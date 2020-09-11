Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer ahead of US Fed’s policy meeting Rand volatility continued with the currency ending a see-saw week on a high note BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Friday, as investors digested the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, as focus now shifts to the US Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

The ECB left its asset purchases and interest rates unchanged but the main area of interest was the strength of the euro: president Christine Lagarde said the bank is keeping an eye on that but sees no immediate need to intervene.