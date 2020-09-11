Markets JSE lifts as investors mull over outcome of ECB meeting Christine Lagarde’s comments helped the euro bounce back against the dollar, with emerging-market currencies firming along with it BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday, as investors digested the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

The bank left its asset purchases and interest rates unchanged but the main area of interest was the strength of the euro: president Christine Lagarde said the bank was keeping an eye on that but saw no immediate need to intervene.