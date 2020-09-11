Markets

Gold dips as dollar gains ground

Gold remains on track for a weekly gain while dollar heads for best week since May

11 September 2020 - 08:21 Brijesh Patel
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Gold prices fell on Friday as the US dollar rebounded, but was on track for a weekly gain underpinned by worries over a global economic recovery from the coronavirus-led slump.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,938.53/oz at 3.08am GMT, after hitting its best level since September 2 at $1,965.94/oz on Thursday. Gold has gained 0.4% this week. US gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,948/oz.

“A rebound in the US dollar index sent gold prices lower following the European Central Bank’s neutral tone last night,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist with DailyFX, which covers currency, commodity and index trading. “The mid- to-long-term outlook remains bullish for gold, despite recent consolidation. An ultra-loose monetary policy and low yield environment is cushioning the downside.”

The dollar index bounced back on Friday after a steep drop against the euro in the previous session and was on track for its best week since mid-May. A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Casting a shadow over hopes for a quick economic rebound, US weekly jobless claims hovered at high levels last week, suggesting a slowing labour market recovery. Gold prices have climbed 28% this year as governments and major central banks pumped huge stimulus into the economy and kept interest rates low to alleviate the economic toll of the coronavirus.

The US Senate blocked a Republican bill that would have provided about $300bn in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats push for more funding. Investors’ focus will now shift to British GDP data and US inflation data due later in the day.

Elsewhere, silver dropped 1.2% to $26.61/oz and palladium lost 0.7% to $2,278.86/oz. Platinum eased 0.4% to $922.43/oz, but was heading for its best week since the week ending August 7, up 3%.

Reuters

Gold takes heart as equities lose ground

Spot gold climbs 0.3% after steepest Wall Street sell-off since June
Markets
1 week ago

Nick Holland’s unfinished business at Gold Fields

With only South Deep as a possible minus, he is regarded as having made a huge contribution to the industry
Money & Investing
1 week ago

WATCH: Is the gold rally sustainable?​

Nedbank CIB mining analyst Arnold Van Graan talks to Business Day TV about how the metal has surged in 2020
Markets
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bank of America expects rand to give up its ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Platinum miners lead JSE gains on ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: A markets masterclass
Markets
4.
Wall Street closes lower as tech stocks resume ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand more than regains recent ...
Markets

Related Articles

Weaker dollar lifts gold to one-week high

Markets

Gold rises as worry about global growth supports demand

Markets

Global shares stall as tech stocks rebound, with all eyes on the ECB policy ...

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.