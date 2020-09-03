Markets Rand lifts as markets await more direction Currency dealer Andre Botha says the R16.50/$ to R17 range remains intact BL PREMIUM

The rand was slightly firmer on Thursday morning as global markets awaited more direction, while locally, Eskom had escalated blackouts to stage 4.

At 09.58am, the rand had firmed 0.17% to R16.7804/$, 0.38% to R19.8266/€ and 0.39% to R22.3225/£. The euro had strengthened 0.30% to $1.1817.