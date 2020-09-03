Rand lifts as markets await more direction
Currency dealer Andre Botha says the R16.50/$ to R17 range remains intact
03 September 2020 - 10:49
The rand was slightly firmer on Thursday morning as global markets awaited more direction, while locally, Eskom had escalated blackouts to stage 4.
At 09.58am, the rand had firmed 0.17% to R16.7804/$, 0.38% to R19.8266/€ and 0.39% to R22.3225/£. The euro had strengthened 0.30% to $1.1817.
