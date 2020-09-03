Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets, while rolling blackouts continue

03 September 2020 - 07:15 karl gernetzky
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, with no major catalyst to give direction, while locally rolling blackouts have intensified.

Eskom has moved to stage 4 load-shedding from stage 2, and this is expected to persist for the rest of the week, dealing a further blow to SA’s already recessionary economy.

Global focus is on US jobs numbers, with US markets setting new records overnight.

In morning trade, Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.13%, while the Hang Seng had fallen 0.3%.

Tencent, of which Naspers is the largest single shareholder, was down 1.01%.

Gold was flat at $1,942.77/oz, while platinum had risen 0.85% to $911.75. Brent crude was little changed at $44.38 a barrel.

The rand was 0.15% firmer at R16.78/$.

City Lodge is due to release its results for the year to end-June later, which should give details on how the Covid-19 pandemic has hit profits.

Impala Platinum is expected to report surging profits in its year to end-June later, due to rising precious metal prices.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE faces subdued Asian markets as load-shedding resumes

All eyes are on the ANC and the position of the president, as factionalism drives a divide in the party, says Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive ...
Markets
2 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: JSE locks the stable door after the false financials horse has bolted

The time lag between misinformation that influences investor decisions and the imposition of fines on the culprit companies disadvantages shareholders
Opinion
17 hours ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday

Load-shedding is back, while Asian markets are mixed without any single driver
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes ...
Markets
2.
Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens as ECB comments halt ...
Markets
4.
Market data — September 2 2020
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater
Markets

Related Articles

JSE lifts as investors await catalysts for direction

Markets

EDITORIAL: Don’t bank on a consistently stronger rand

Opinion / Editorials

Futuregrowth in fresh battle over new JSE rules on R3-trillion bond market

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.