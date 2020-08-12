Markets

Gold sinks below $1,900 on stronger dollar

The metal slips as a resurgent greenback prompts investors to reassess their positions after a record-breaking price rally

12 August 2020 - 07:58 Brijesh Patel
Gold bars on display. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Gold bars on display. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold fell below the $1,900/oz level on Wednesday as a resurgent dollar prompted investors to reassess their positions after a record-breaking price rally.

Spot gold declined as much as 2% to an almost three-week low of $1,872.19, resuming its free fall after a brief hiatus in early trade. It was down 1.1% to $1,889.59 by 3.30am GMT, extending losses after a 6% plunge on Tuesday.

US gold futures slid 2.4% to $1,900. Silver too joined the slide, falling 2.8% to $24.11/oz after a 15% slump in the previous session.

“It looks like some of the euphoria is coming out of the gold market”, with a test of support around $1,800 now looking possible, IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said. “A lot hinges on US yields and the factors driving them at the moment. Also, dollar’s strength will be something very important to watch over the next few days and weeks.”

A jump in US treasury yields helped the dollar extend its winning streak, making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies. Higher yields also increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Gold suffered its biggest one-day drop in more than seven years on Tuesday as equities surged and the dollar firmed. However, the growing uncertainty about a US stimulus deal weighed on Asian stocks on Wednesday.

Bullion’s gains for the year now stood at about 25%, as investors buy the metal as a hedge against a coronavirus-driven slowdown and the fear of currency debasement as central banks flood the economy with money to ease the blow.

With central bank policies likely to remain “loose for the foreseeable future”, gold could move back towards $2,000, said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

Platinum lost 1% to $920.86 and palladium eased 0.4% to $2,082.90.

Reuters

