Markets

JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Wednesday

The threat of political deadlock in the US over another stimulus package is threatening sentiment, but there is the hope of a vaccine

12 August 2020 - 07:14 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday, with some focus on US politics, amid an apparent deadlock over a Covid-19 stimulus package.

National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril said in a note that there is the hope that US politicians will look to restart negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus this week. “Now, with no talks scheduled, the deadlock between Republicans and Democrats is at risk of dragging on for weeks.”

The chance of a Covid-19 vaccine is bolstering markets, with Russia announcing it has approved a vaccine, though analysts noted the vaccine has not completed phase 3 trials.

In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.99% while the Nikkei was up 0.42%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, was up 0.78%.

Gold was down 1.45% to $1,885/oz while platinum had fallen 1.33% to $928.52. Brent crude was 0.38% higher at $44.68 a barrel.

The rand was 0.43% weaker at R17.55/$.

UK GDP numbers for the second quarter are due later, while locally, retail sales numbers for June could also give some indication of SA’s economic recovery.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — August 11 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago

JSE erases 2020 losses but domestic economic prospects remain a worry

Local bourse receives a boost from higher international markets, but analysts are not celebrating yet
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms on positive Covid-19 vaccine news

The JSE, which has now regained all of its 2020 losses, closed firmer with the all share rising 0.72% and the top 40 0.76%
Markets
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms on positive Covid-19 ...
Markets
2.
Rand set to end three-day losing streak amid ...
Markets
3.
JSE erases 2020 losses but domestic economic ...
Markets
4.
Gold’s record highs come to an abrupt halt
Markets
5.
JSE to open to firmer Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets

Related Articles

Wall Street heads for pre-Covid peak

Markets

Gold’s record highs come to an abrupt halt

Markets

JSE firmer as US-China trade tension eases

Markets

Rand set to end three-day losing streak amid stimulus hopes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.