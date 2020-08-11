Market data — August 11 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
With trade now blunted as a weapon to club Beijing, Trump has turned on the tech giant
Absence of worker-members is in violation of a standing resolution signed three years ago between the industry’s watchdog and the transport ministry
In countries with endemic corruption, such as SA, governing elites loot because they don’t see it as wrong — and because they get away with it
London-based wealth manager reports 38% drop in adjusted pretax profit for six months to June
The dramatic plunge in factory production eased during May and June but the sector remains deeply in negative territory
The aim is to help change the face of the male-dominated industry, which will play a leading part in future-proofing the economy
President Mnangagwa arm-twisted the agenda of the meeting with South Africans to suit himself, says insider
Setback for coach Joseph Zinnbauer as Pirates lose Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch
Mauritius recorded its last coronavirus death on April 27, but that won’t be enough to get travellers back
