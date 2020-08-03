Markets JSE firms on better than expected Chinese economic data 'The stronger-than-expected China PMI has helped settle the market today with equities stabilising' BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday, with its global peers mixed as data out of China boosted investor sentiment, while the rising number of Covid-19 infections globally and tension between the US and China continue to be of concern.

China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) has confirmed that a steady recovery remains on track, rising to 52.8, well above the 51.3 expected.