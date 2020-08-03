JSE firms on better than expected Chinese economic data
'The stronger-than-expected China PMI has helped settle the market today with equities stabilising'
03 August 2020 - 12:56
The JSE was firmer on Monday, with its global peers mixed as data out of China boosted investor sentiment, while the rising number of Covid-19 infections globally and tension between the US and China continue to be of concern.
China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) has confirmed that a steady recovery remains on track, rising to 52.8, well above the 51.3 expected.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now