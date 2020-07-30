JSE falls as pandemic worries weigh on markets
The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday
30 July 2020 - 12:01
The JSE was weaker on Thursday, tracking global markets as worries over the rise in Covid-19 cases curbed risk appetite.
Growing concerns about the pandemic weighed on market sentiment as global cases surpassed 17-million amid a surge in new cases in the US as well as parts of China, Japan and Brazil.
