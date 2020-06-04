Market data — June 4 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The government’s fightback against lockdown court challenges in the courts has been rather lacklustre
Government believes another court will come to a different conclusion on lockdown ruling
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the restrictions South Africans are living under
CEO Jason McCormick is confident the company will enjoy continued success despite the effects of the pandemic
A change in the 'scale and purpose' of the SA Reserve Bank's government bond-buying programme is needed, says former Treasury official Owen Willcox
The time for polite conversations about the Covid-19 crisis is over: focus is needed on critical issues that will enable a turnaround in SA’s economy
Former defence secretary issued a stinging rebuke of Trump, saying he was 'angry and appalled' at the president's handling of protests
Once part of the Olympic athletes’ village, the venue is within walking distance of the circuit and can be easily isolated
German carmaker takes a styling gamble with contentiously large kidney grille on its new coupé
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.