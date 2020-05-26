Markets

Gold price edges up as US-Sino tensions rise

26 May 2020 - 07:50 Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan
Gold bars on display. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Gold bars on display. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as brewing Sino-US tensions over Hong Kong lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, though easing coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions supported equities and capped bullion’s gains.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,732.38 an ounce by 2.41am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,733.50.

“The key supportive factor for the (gold) market is rising tensions between China and the US; and if we see a further escalation, we would see another move higher in gold,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the city’s security chief defended proposed security laws by describing some acts in mass pro-democracy protests last year as terrorism.

The proposed legislation could lead to US sanctions on Hong Kong and China, and threaten the city’s status as a financial hub, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.

Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties. One of the factors keeping a cap on gold prices is the easing of lockdown restrictions, said Patterson, adding that people are getting more positive on recovery”.

Asian shares gained ground on expectations of an economic recovery and as investors focused on more stimulus in China.

Helping risk-on sentiment, a survey showed on Monday German business morale rebounded in May, recovering from its most dramatic fall on record the previous month.

Market participants are now awaiting the US consumer confidence data due at 2pm GMT for more clues about the health of the world’s top economy.

Among other precious metals, palladium gained 1.1% to $2,013.98 an ounce, platinum added 1.3% at $849.32, and silver rose 0.8% to $17.34.

Reuters

Oil price rises as market is buoyed by supply cuts

Increase in fuel demand is expected to help cut the current global surplus
Markets
3 hours ago

Global stocks lift on signs that economic activity is picking up

But with financial markets in Singapore, the UK and US closed for public holidays, market moves have been relatively small
Markets
21 hours ago

Gold down as Japanese equities rise on news of stimulus plan

Play into risk assets supports risk appetite and diminishes appeal for metal in short term, analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms as lockdown conditions ease
Markets
2.
Longer-dated bond yields show investor concern ...
Markets
3.
JSE could benefit on Tuesday from vaccine optimism
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — offshore and Prosus
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as banks and financials ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.