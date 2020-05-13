Rand weakens as world worries about easing lockdowns too soon
Rising global coronavirus cases are also unnerving markets and investors, one analyst says
13 May 2020 - 10:58
The rand was weaker on Wednesday morning, looking set for its third day of losses as concern about easing lockdown restrictions prematurely weighed on sentiment.
The US’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, warned against the easing of lockdown restrictions too soon, which could escalate the spread of Covid-19.
