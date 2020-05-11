Markets Rand nears two-week high as reopening of economies lifts sentiment The local currency earlier firmed to as much as R18.20/$, its best level since April 30 BL PREMIUM

The rand had strengthened to its best level in almost two weeks against the dollar during intraday trade on Monday morning as risk appetite prevailed in the market as more economies begin reopening.

The local currency earlier firmed to as much as R18.20/$, its best level since April 30. The rand has lost 23% so far in 2020, according to Infront data.