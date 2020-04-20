Markets MARKET WRAP: MTN the biggest loser on JSE as oil prices tumble The price of Brent crude dropped to its lowest level in almost three weeks during intraday trade BL PREMIUM

Shares in mobile operator MTN fell the most on the JSE on Monday, in their biggest one-day drop in more than four years when the company was in the midst of a battle with Nigerian telecommunications regulators.

The tumble came as Brent crude fell to its lowest level in almost three weeks during intraday trade, while the price of West Texas Intermediate, produced in the US, fell to 20 year lows amid concern about the effect of the virus on demand.