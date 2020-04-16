Markets JSE lifts a little after Wednesday’s rout but trade remains cautious Both the SA Reserve Bank and Moody’s Investors Service slashed their GDP forecasts for SA this week BL PREMIUM

The JSE was a little firmer on Thursday, with its global counterparts mixed as uncertainty about the negative outlook for the world economy weighed on risk sentiment.

Both the SA Reserve Bank and Moody’s Investors Service slashed their GDP forecasts for SA this week, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned earlier in the week that the world was set for its worst depression since the 1930s.