JSE lifts a little after Wednesday’s rout but trade remains cautious
Both the SA Reserve Bank and Moody’s Investors Service slashed their GDP forecasts for SA this week
16 April 2020 - 13:40
The JSE was a little firmer on Thursday, with its global counterparts mixed as uncertainty about the negative outlook for the world economy weighed on risk sentiment.
Both the SA Reserve Bank and Moody’s Investors Service slashed their GDP forecasts for SA this week, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned earlier in the week that the world was set for its worst depression since the 1930s.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now