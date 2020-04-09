WATCH: Stock picks — SA Inc, FirstRand and Telkom

Markets

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

09 April 2020 - 09:35 Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA Inc stocks and FirstRand as his stock picks for the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Citibank and Telkom

McCurrie said: "I think SA Inc shares are incredibly cheap and the banks are trading at abnormally low discounts, so I would suggest to pick a bank like FirstRand, because I think it is cheap. We also spoke about properties: dividends will return, they will come back to some form of normality, so in three years' time you can be getting an 18% yield on your property shares if you buy them now.

Booysen said: "I think Citybank, if you want to buy something overseas, is looking really attractive, but locally I think Telkom is very attractively priced at this low level. It is sitting at a very low level since the coronavirus outbreak. They are a fixed-line operator, people are using more data, Icasa has opened up spectrum for them as well and they are still going to lay off staff as it has been part of the plan for a long time, and I don't see the CEO wasting a good crisis. He is going to get Telkom in very good shape."

Or listen to the full audio:

