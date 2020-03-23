Markets Rand at record low ahead of possible lockdown The local currency weakened to as much as R17.89/$ on Monday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa set to give an address later BL PREMIUM

The rand reached a record low on Monday, as SA reported more cases of the coronavirus and amid the lockdown-induced uncertainty among investors.

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 has increased in a matter of weeks, prompting authorities to take tough measures. Many believe the country will be placed in lockdown in an effort to curb the rapid spread of the virus.