WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.

“In the past year we were very positive on precious metals. Gold for the geopolitical kind of angst that we’re seeing and that continues. Platinum because of the use in cars and more on the platinum basket so, that theme continues into 2020. Specifically, we like the platinum miners, we think rhodium and palladium are going to keep rallying, we think that the platinum price is going to catch up soon because the PGM [platinum group metals] basket also needs a balance — a rebalance. Of all the platinum miners we like Anglo Plats the most.”