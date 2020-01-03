Ten opinions on what US/Iran escalation means for the markets

Singapore/London — The tone in global financial markets has turned cautious after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian commander, fueling concern over an escalation in tensions.

US stock futures dropped and Asian shares reversed gains, while oil spiked along with the yen and gold.

Qassem Soleimani, a feared Iranian general who, through proxy militias, extended his country’s power across the Middle East, was killed at the direction of US President Donald Trump. The risk-off move deepened after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said “severe retaliation” awaited Soleimani’s killers.

The shock news comes after most asset classes have had a stellar 2019, with US equities capping one of the best years of the past decade. Here are 10 analysts and money managers on what it means for the market outlook.

1. Société Générale

Kit Juckes, chief forex strategist in London

“Gold’s a winner as tension increases, and oil prices are higher too. Bond yields are lower; the equity rally which was underway in the US has stalled but not gone dramatically in reverse; and in the forex market, safe havens and oil-sensitive currencies benefit — but it’s the yen which is the clear winner.

“The key level to watch is probably €/¥120. That probably holds unless there is further escalation.

“Given the scope for tension to persist in the Strait of Hormuz, a protracted period of higher oil prices has to be a risk.”

2. Crédit Agricole

Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research in London, who calls the timing of the escalation “unfortunate.”

It could “dash market hopes for a rebound of the global economy that is still to emerge from under the cloud of the US-China trade war. Risk sentiment should also remain fragile because central banks may be slow to respond or simply no longer have the arsenal to respond in an adequate way.”

He calls the yen and Swiss franc “attractive”, while saying the conflict could weigh on “risk-correlated, oil-importing currencies like the Korean won”.