Markets

Oil prices rise on US-China trade deal hopes

Opec+, which is meeting in December, expects to make deeper production cuts to offset US fracking output

05 November 2019 - 13:09 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: 123RF/EVGENI BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENI BASHTA

London/Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Tuesday on positive economic data and hopes for a Washington-Beijing trade deal that will lead to a de-escalation in tensions between the world’s top economies.

Brent crude was up 66c, or 1%, at $62.79 a barrel at 10.16am GMT. US crude rose 48c, or 0.8%, to $57.02 a barrel. Oil has been supported by hopes for a trade deal between the US and China, the two biggest oil consumers, that could boost demand.

China is pushing US President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a phase one US-China trade deal.

“If some of the existing tariffs were to be dismantled, that should restore some measure of global demand for oil as economic and trade conditions recover,” said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Investors are also keeping an eye on US inventory data due later.

US crude oil inventories were forecast to have risen last week, while refined products stocks likely declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut last week, recent weakness in the dollar, and improved US jobs growth in October also provided support, analysts said.

“We believe that the strength in oil prices will be short-lived, given the scale of the surplus that is expected over the first half of 2020,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said. “The risk to this view is if [oil cartel and other producers including Russia] Opec+ surprises the market in December by announcing even deeper than expected cuts for 2020.”

Opec+ has, since January, implemented a deal to cut oil output by 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd).

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that he expects further production cuts to be agreed at the next meeting of the group in December.

Opec said it would supply a diminishing amount of oil in the next five years as output of US shale and other rival sources expands. Opec’s production of crude oil and other liquids is expected to decline to 32.8-million bpd by 2024, the group said in its 2019 World Oil Outlook.

Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the group fully supports the Paris Agreement on climate change, a day after the Trump administration said it had filed paperwork to withdraw the US from the pact.

Reuters

World shares climb on US-China trade deal optimism

A year-end rally seems to be building across all markets with hopes of a global economic rebound
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE gains amid global risk-on sentiment

Reports that the US is considering scrapping some tariffs on Chinese imports boosted global markets
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand gains but consumer confidence slips to lowest in about two years

Meanwhile, reports suggesting the US may withdraw some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese imports lifted global market sentiment
Markets
4 hours ago

Asian shares close to July high amid growing hope of a trade deal

Broad MSCI index ticks up again after hitting four-month high on Monday
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil prices hold steady after recent gains

Two days of gains for oil supported by optimism on US-China trade deal
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold slips as trade optimism lifts dollar

Bullion prices dip for second session as dollar strengthens on renewed hopes for US-China deal
Markets
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.