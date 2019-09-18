Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Grindrod and RMI
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
18 September 2019 - 10:34
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Grindrod Shipping as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI).
Combrinck said: “I chose Grindrod Shipping, a company that spun out of Grindrod about a year and a half ago and it plummeted from the listing price of about R130-R140 to about R80 per share recently.”
Williams said: “Mine is RMI, a portfolio of insurance assets so, Discovery has been somewhat depressed, so you’re getting in at a better level.”
