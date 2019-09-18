WATCH: Stock picks — Grindrod and RMI

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Grindrod Shipping as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI).

Combrinck said: “I chose Grindrod Shipping, a company that spun out of Grindrod about a year and a half ago and it plummeted from the listing price of about R130-R140 to about R80 per share recently.”

Williams said: “Mine is RMI, a portfolio of insurance assets so, Discovery has been somewhat depressed, so you’re getting in at a better level.”