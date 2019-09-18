Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Grindrod and RMI

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

18 September 2019 - 10:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Grindrod Shipping as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI).

Combrinck said: “I chose Grindrod Shipping, a company that spun out of Grindrod about a year and a half ago and it plummeted from the listing price of about R130-R140 to about R80 per share recently.”

Williams said: “Mine is RMI, a portfolio of insurance assets so, Discovery has been somewhat depressed, so you’re getting in at a better level.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Grindrod Shipping reports higher loss amid trade tension

Grindrod says results were partly affected by time and money spent on ‘positioning our vessels and changes in trade routes for a variety of reasons’
Companies
2 weeks ago

Why Grindrod is selling its marine fuels and agriculture businesses

The freight and financial services group says the sale follows a strategic review earlier in 2019
Companies
1 month ago

Grindrod said to seek equity partner for banking business

Grindrod Bank is 28% black-owned, and it has been investigating growth opportunities for the business over the past year
Companies
3 months ago

Outsurance’s parent the latest victim of a spike in insurance claims

Rand Merchant Investment makes less profit from the premiums it receives at short-term insurers and Discovery
Companies
1 week ago

Small cap funds: small today, large tomorrow

The small cap funds have just R6.3bn under management – little more than 1% of the assets held by domestic equity funds
Companies
2 weeks ago

Companies seize on the vital role of data science to improve businesses

Firms are spending millions to fund future specialists through an academy founded by consulting firm Explore AI
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.