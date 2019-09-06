WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and Anglo American
Bright Khumalo from Vestact and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Nvidia as his stock pick of the day and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Anglo American.
Khumalo said: “I’m going with Nvidia, another company that’s been battered and halved at some point on the earnings front. This is a chipmaker that makes gaming chips, bitcoin mining chips, etc, and their technology’s about 18 months ahead of the game in terms of like their competitors.”
Katzenellenbogen said: “My stock pick is Anglo American, mining stocks are probably the cheapest they’ve been for about 100 years, if you take cyclically adjusted price-earnings [Cape] ratio. In fact, the mining stocks at the moment are worse than when they were in the global financial crisis and in the dot-com bubble.”