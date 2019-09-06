WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and Anglo American

Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Nvidia as his stock pick of the day and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Anglo American.

Khumalo said: “I’m going with Nvidia, another company that’s been battered and halved at some point on the earnings front. This is a chipmaker that makes gaming chips, bitcoin mining chips, etc, and their technology’s about 18 months ahead of the game in terms of like their competitors.”

Katzenellenbogen said: “My stock pick is Anglo American, mining stocks are probably the cheapest they’ve been for about 100 years, if you take cyclically adjusted price-earnings [Cape] ratio. In fact, the mining stocks at the moment are worse than when they were in the global financial crisis and in the dot-com bubble.”