Markets

Rand firmer as focus shifts to SA interest rate decision

18 July 2019 - 10:08 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was firmer against major currencies on Thursday morning ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision later in the day.

The Bank, which has kept the lending rate unchanged at 6.75% since November 2018, is expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points.

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight - SA needs an interest rate reprieve

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

“The 25-basis-point rate cut scenario may not have too high an impact on the rand’s movement as it is the expected outcome,”  IG market analyst Shaun Murison said. 

“The outlying scenarios of a 50-basis-point rate cut, or no change to lending rates, are perhaps the outcomes with the potential to move the domestic currency more significantly. A 50-basis-point cut would assume a short-term weakening of the rand, while the ‘no change’ scenario would be expectant of rand strength to follow.”

At 9.35am, the rand had firmed 0.27% to R13.9747/$, 0.18% to R15.7012/€ and 0.1% to R17.4044/£. The euro had strengthened 0.1% to $1,1236. 

Gold had fallen 0.44% to $1,419.92/oz while platinum earlier gained 0.52% to $848.24. Brent crude had gained 0.28% to $63.66 a barrel. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

Gold slips from two-week peak as traders book profits

The metal sheds 0.3% after short-term investors cash in
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil steadies after decline in previous session

Easing of Middle East tensions and resumption of Gulf of Mexico production put pressure on prices
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks battle amid trade worries

Markets

JSE could open lower ahead of interest rate decision

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.