Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Shopify and Naspers

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities talk to Business Day TV

10 July 2019 - 13:30 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Shopify as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Naspers.

Verster said: “My stock pick is Shopify and it is listed in Canada. It helps online merchants to do everything on the internet, from building the website, sourcing, taking the payments, delivering the products, allowing you to outsource your whole business to Shopify.”

Janse van Rensburg said: “Tonight I’m going with Naspers, we have the upcoming Prosus listing taking place in the eurozone. The view that I’m taking over the next six months is that there is going to be an uplift to the discount to net asset value, particularly in that Prosus listing. I’m using Naspers as an entry into the Prosus listing.”

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Takealot is happy for you to pick it up yourself

Shoppers can now pick up products ordered online from various collection points around the country
Business
2 months ago

MATTHEW BUCKLAND: Just get started and let your idea evolve

There are a quadrillion start-up ideas out there, but just a handful convert into companies because we are often paralysed in the ideation phase
Opinion
9 months ago

JSE at one-month low as market reduces Fed rate cut expectations

Global markets are broadly lower on Tuesday, with investors awaiting a speech later in the day by US Fed chair Jerome Powell
Markets
1 day ago

World stocks fall for third day on global trade-war effects

Chemical giant BASF shares fall almost 6% after profit warning with Deutsche Bank shares continuing to tumble after axing 18,000 jobs
Markets
1 day ago

Naspers flips the script with black woman as CEO

Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa has connections at the top, having been CEO of Shanduka Group.
Companies
5 days ago

Behind Naspers’ listing snafu

A delay to its Amsterdam listing because of a mail mix-up comes as Naspers morphs into a pure internet play
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.