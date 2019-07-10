WATCH: Stock picks — Shopify and Naspers

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Shopify as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Naspers.

Verster said: “My stock pick is Shopify and it is listed in Canada. It helps online merchants to do everything on the internet, from building the website, sourcing, taking the payments, delivering the products, allowing you to outsource your whole business to Shopify.”

Janse van Rensburg said: “Tonight I’m going with Naspers, we have the upcoming Prosus listing taking place in the eurozone. The view that I’m taking over the next six months is that there is going to be an uplift to the discount to net asset value, particularly in that Prosus listing. I’m using Naspers as an entry into the Prosus listing.”