WATCH: Stock picks — Anglo American and Transaction Capital
Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Transaction Capital.
Du Toit said: “Interest rates are coming down worldwide and the global economy, particularly in Europe, has been lacklustre and America is slowing. I think the next big thing is going to be infrastructure renewal and we're starting to see a few countries joining in on this theme.”
McCurrie said: “A smaller company, but they seem to know the industry very well. They seem to be able to transact through thick and thin in up-down economies and two parts of the businesses are doing nicely.”
