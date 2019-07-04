Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Anglo American and Transaction Capital

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

04 July 2019 - 10:17 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Transaction Capital.

Du Toit said: “Interest rates are coming down worldwide and the global economy, particularly in Europe, has been lacklustre and America is slowing. I think the next big thing is going to be infrastructure renewal and we're starting to see a few countries joining in on this theme.”

McCurrie said: “A smaller company, but they seem to know the industry very well. They seem to be able to transact through thick and thin in up-down economies and two parts of the businesses are doing nicely.”

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Government in activists’ sights over non-compliant coal mines

An assessment of water-use licences found gross violations by operators, as well as huge failures by the department of water and sanitation
National
15 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Gains by gold and platinum miners fail to buoy JSE

Trade is cautious ahead of the US Independence Day holiday, with local banks and retailers under pressure, while gold miners shine
Markets
16 hours ago

Greenpeace calls for freeze on deep sea mining

Rare minerals beneath the ocean floor include cobalt, copper, manganese and lithium, for which demand is projected to grow
National
1 day ago

Wild ride for taxi investors

SA Taxi has grown profit by 20% a year for six years and plans to expand
Business
2 weeks ago

Taxi business to boost Transaction Capital, says CEO

Transaction Capital posted a 17% growth in interim profit, thanks to its taxi financing business. The earnings growth comes at a time when banks' ...
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Transaction Capital’s minibus taxi business lifts interim profits

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz joins Business Day TV to discuss the group's interim results
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.