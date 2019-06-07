Rand remains on its losing streak as local politics keeps it under pressure

The rand remained under pressure on Friday morning against major currencies, reaching its weakest level in eight months against the US dollar, driven by the ANC’s conflicting statements on the mandate of the Reserve Bank and a week of poor economic data.

The local currency has lost about 3.5% since Monday and broke through R15/$ against the dollar amid the uncertainty about the ruling party’s stance on the Reserve Bank.

On Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party wanted to expand the mandate of the central bank to include job creation and explore the use of quantitative easing. President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni spoke out, saying the central bank’s mandate will not be altered.