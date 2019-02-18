Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

18 February 2019 - 11:18 Business Day TV
Sasol's headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.

“With the delays of the Louisiana project, there certainly are some risks, as well as the lower oil price and potentially stronger rand, which could play on that. But it’s a stock that if you compare it to its global peers in oil and chemical business, it is certainly trading below its  peers. It might take a while for that multiple to rerate, but should not be before the Lake Charles Louisiana project comes online properly.”

Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Sasol, his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full show:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

