WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.

“With the delays of the Louisiana project, there certainly are some risks, as well as the lower oil price and potentially stronger rand, which could play on that. But it’s a stock that if you compare it to its global peers in oil and chemical business, it is certainly trading below its peers. It might take a while for that multiple to rerate, but should not be before the Lake Charles Louisiana project comes online properly.”