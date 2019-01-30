WATCH: Stock picks — Mediclinic and Delivery Hero

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Mediclinic as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Delivery Hero.

Du Toit said Mediclinic shares have been “a lot of trouble over the last few years”

“It has seen its multiples decrease from 25 to 11 at the moment. Although it is always difficult to pick a bottom, there is a good chance that Mediclinic should have a 10% correction in the short term.”

Verster said German-listed Delivery Hero is in the food delivery market, similar to SA’s Mr Delivery.

“Naspers has an over 20% stake in this business which is an exciting part of the market. Having one system that integrates into the restaurant systems and being the only app on a customer’s phone is first prize, so if you are the biggest and first on the market, you win. Delivery Hero is a leading player in a lot of countries in food delivery and for the long term it is well placed.”