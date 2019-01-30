Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Mediclinic and Delivery Hero

30 January 2019 - 12:23 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Mediclinic as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Delivery Hero. 

Du Toit said Mediclinic shares have been “a lot of trouble over the last few years”

“It has seen its multiples decrease from 25 to 11 at the moment. Although it is always difficult to pick a bottom, there is a good chance that Mediclinic should have a 10% correction in the short term.”

Verster said German-listed Delivery Hero is in the food delivery market, similar to SA’s Mr Delivery.

“Naspers has an over 20% stake in this business which is an exciting part of the market. Having one system that integrates into the restaurant systems and being the only app on a customer’s phone is first prize, so if you are the biggest and first on the market, you win. Delivery Hero is a leading player in a lot of countries in food delivery and for the long term it is well placed.”

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital talk to Business Day TV

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Mediclinic fights to expand in North West

SA’s biggest private hospital group presented its final argument to the Competition Tribunal
Companies
14 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: BEE rules — OK?

The sense is that executives will prefer to remain low-key for the next two years to clinch acquisitions and deals
Opinion
5 days ago

17 stocks to capitalise on in 2019

After a blowout last year, when the JSE’s all share index tumbled 11.4%, history suggests there could be a big recovery in 2019
Features
20 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE wraps up volatile 2018 on a high note

The all share, along with other global equities, had a rough year, losing 11% in share prices, its worst  performance in a decade
Markets
1 month ago

Battered JSE braced for another tough year

Over the past four years, the JSE has delivered a "paltry" 4.4% return - no more than 1% a year
Business
1 month ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains 1% as some heavyweights ...
Markets
2.
Slumping Shoprite pulls JSE lower
Markets
3.
Gold rally may help JSE buck global gloom
Markets
4.
The rand’s good performance might just be the ...
Markets
5.
Stable rand holds onto overnight Brexit gains
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.