Markets

Rand weaker in risk-off trade

Investors shy away from risk assets due to ongoing concern about decelerating global growth

22 January 2019 - 14:33 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Tuesday afternoon, performing worst among its emerging-market peers, amid a risk-off tone in global markets.

Warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over economic growth in 2019 prompted the decline in sentiment. The dollar was firmer due to investor interest in safe-haven assets, analysts said.

At 2pm, the rand was 0.61% weaker at R13.9088/$, 0.51% lower at R15.797/€ and 0.62% softer at R17.9346/£. The euro was flat at $1.1358.

The rand fared worst against the pound, despite Brexit uncertainty. Sterling found support from better-than-expected November job numbers. Unemployment fell to 4% in that month — a 44-year low — while the market had expected a rate of 4.1%.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled her back-up plan on Monday, which consists of pushing Brussels for further concessions on the Irish backstop issue.

Parties had agreed previously to avoid any hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which could keep the UK in the EU’s custom union for a protracted period of time.

Investors still appear to be ruling out the possibility of a hard Brexit and believe the current dysfunction in UK politics will lead to at least an extension of the Brexit deadline, and possibly a new referendum, said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.

Global focus is on the ongoing World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, while local consumer inflation data should get some attention on Wednesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices drop as China slowdown bites

China’s 2018 GDP expansion is at its weakest in nearly 30 years with its oil demand expected to slow, as the IMF downgrades its 2019 global growth ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Stronger dollar and trade worries dent JSE

Reports the US will push to extradite the Huawei CEO has weighed on sentiment, with local miners and Naspers under the most pressure
Markets
5 hours ago

Rand weakens as pessimism mounts over global growth

The IMF cut its global growth forecasts for 2019, a day after data showed Chinese growth fell to a three-decade low in 2018
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes above 54,000 points, due ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens as pessimism mounts over global ...
Markets
3.
Oil falls as anxiety about global growth takes ...
Markets
4.
Oil price tumbles on increased US output
Markets
5.
Stronger dollar and trade worries dent JSE
Markets

Related Articles

Dollar resurgence sends gold below key level
Markets

Asian shares lose ground as traders lose their appetite for risk
Markets

Investors take refuge in dollar as global markets slump
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.